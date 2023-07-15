What! Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum actress Tina Datta shares health update: “Ought to my health, I was hospitalised”

MUMBAI :Tina Datta is a well known and successful actress in television and she has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her character of Ichcha from serial Uttaran and became a household name. Recently, she had grabbed headlines for her stint in Bigg Boss 16, where she was famous for her friendship with Shalin.

Currently, she is seen in the serial Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum, where she essays the role of Surili and the fans are loving this new role.

The actress was hospitalized recently after falling ill on the sets of her shoot. She has now taken to her social media page to share a health update with her fans. She wrote, “The past few days have been tough. Ought to my health, I was hospitalised. But amidst all these upheavals, I count my blessings for all the love you guys have poured on me. To everyone who was worried about my health, sent prayers, and checked on me. Tribe Tina, I will be forever grateful! I have been discharged and am doing better than before. Dil se shukriyaa! Love, Tinzi.”

Tina has a massive fan following and they would be happy to know that the actress is doing well and recuperating.

Credit-Pinkvilla