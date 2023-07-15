What! Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum actress Tina Datta shares health update: “Ought to my health, I was hospitalised”

The actress was hospitalized recently after falling ill on the sets of her shoot. She has now taken to her social media page to share a health update with her fans.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 07/15/2023 - 10:05
Tina Datta shares health update

MUMBAI :Tina Datta is a well known and successful actress in television and she has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her character of Ichcha from serial Uttaran and became a household name. Recently, she had grabbed headlines for her stint in Bigg Boss 16, where she was famous for her friendship with Shalin.

Currently, she is seen in the serial Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum, where she essays the role of Surili and the fans are loving this new role.

Also Read-Wow! Tina Datta reveals how she handled trolls and negative comments post her stint in Bigg Boss 16

The actress was hospitalized recently after falling ill on the sets of her shoot. She has now taken to her social media page to share a health update with her fans. She wrote, “The past few days have been tough. Ought to my health, I was hospitalised. But amidst all these upheavals, I count my blessings for all the love you guys have poured on me. To everyone who was worried about my health, sent prayers, and checked on me. Tribe Tina, I will be forever grateful! I have been discharged and am doing better than before. Dil se shukriyaa! Love, Tinzi.”


Tina has a massive fan following and they would be happy to know that the actress is doing well and recuperating.

Also Read- Tina Datta to be seen in Durga and Charu after Bigg Boss 16?


For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-Pinkvilla

 

 

Tina Datta Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum Daayan Bigg Boss Shalin Bhanot Jay Bhanushali Surili Uttaran Salman Khan Archana Gautam Abdu Rozik TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 07/15/2023 - 10:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Whao! Mom-to-be Disha Parmar gets a Rs 12 Lakh gift from husband Rahul Vaidya, check it out
MUMBAI :Disha Parma and Rahul Vaidya are one of the most adorable and loved couples. Disha married singer Rahul Vaidya...
What! Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum actress Tina Datta shares health update: “Ought to my health, I was hospitalised”
MUMBAI :Tina Datta is a well known and successful actress in television and she has a massive fan following. She rose...
Exclusive! Bijay Anand on still being remembered for Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, “It feels good to have been a part of a silver jubilee film”
MUMBAI: Bijay Anand has been a part of many movies, TV shows, and OTT series like Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Siya Ke Ram,...
Titli: OMG! Ishaani tries to unveil Garv’s violent side, Dadi throws Ishaani out of the house
MUMBAI: StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Must read! Sahiba feels upset as Seerat keeps Angad busy
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sad! Abhimanyu finds Abhir’s shedding tears in silence
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Recent Stories
Bijay Anand
Exclusive! Bijay Anand on still being remembered for Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, “It feels good to have been a part of a silver jubilee film”
Latest Video
Related Stories
rom husband Rahul Vaidya
Whao! Mom-to-be Disha Parmar gets a Rs 12 Lakh gift from husband Rahul Vaidya, check it out
SHOAIB IBRAHIM
Wow! Shoaib Ibrahim shares a glimpse of Dipika Kakar’s pregnancy journey
MTV ROADIES SEASON 19
MTV Roadies Season 19: OMG! Check out how the gang leaders choose the contestants of the show
Sachin Sharma
’I never followed roadies in my life, but when I saw all 3 gang leaders fighting for me, I got confidence”, says Sachin Sharma from Roadies 19
Meet
Ashi Singh goes glam with GOLD for Meet’s upcoming wedding scene
Star Bharat show ‘Ajooni’
Ayushi Khurana Delights in Monsoon with a Scrumptious Pakora Party on her set from Star Bharat show ‘Ajooni’