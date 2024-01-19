What! Kamya Panjabi reacts over Isha Malviya slapping Mannara Chopra in Bigg Boss 17

MUMBAI: Only two weeks are left for Bigg Boss 17 finale. Four contestants have already registered themselves in the finale week. Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya, Munawar Faruqui, and Arun Mahashetty are definitely going to the finale week.

These four decided the fate of the remaining four and chose to put them into nominations. Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya and Ayesha Khan are up for elimination. Before all of this, a massive fight broke out in the house.

Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui were at loggerheads and then a lot of drama unfolded as Isha Malviya, Ankita Lokhande fought with Mannara Chopra for protecting Munawar Faruqui. Now a video from the fight has gone viral in which it appears that Isha Malviya slapped Mannara Chopra.

She even pushed her and netizens are expressing shock over the same. Kamya Punjabi too has shared her opinion on the viral fight between team A and Team B.

Taking to X, Kamya Punjabi questioned whether Isha really slapped and pushed Mannara or not. She them said that it's the limit. She commented on Team B's conduct and questioned why did they hid everything before the task. She said that no sporting spirit was demonstrated by team B. She joked that they were sitting all prepared for the torture task as if they were going for a war. In another tweet, she congratulated team A for winning the torture task and also said that Team B got scared even before the task began.

Did Isha pushed n slapped Mannara?Hadd hai inn logon ki aur ab saara samaan chhupaake aise taiyaar hoke baithe hai jaise jung ladne jaa rahe hai aur keh bhi rahe hai ki task karna tha how funny!

Sporting spirit toh rakhte thodi TeamB bahot hi weak n dogli lagi yahan!@ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 18, 2024

Apart from Kamya Punjabi, a lot of celebrities reacted to the fight that took place in yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 17. Pooja Bhatt who was a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2 called out Vicky Jain for making derogatory remarks against a woman on National Television. It was Vicky Jain who called Mannara Chopra 'cheap'. She also penned that the real personalities of people come to fore in torture task. She mentioned that Arun, Mannara, Munawar and Abhishek rightly deserve to be in the Bigg Boss 17 finale.

