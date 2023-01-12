What! Kamya Panjabi receives abusive messages from Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal’s ‘BroSena’, “Inke liye he is been fighting”

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has been one of the most loved and watched reality shows since 2006. With its season 17, the bar has surely been raised and every contestant has been bringing their A game to the table. At present Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sana Raaes Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Sunny Arya aka Tehelka, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan, Samarth Jurel are in the house.

From the very beginning, Anurag has been blaming Bigg Boss for being biased toward TV stars. He then raised an objection towards Salman Khan slamming his BroSena. Many have taken a dig at Anurag for cribbing about his Bro Sena and also threatened to leave the house. Former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Panjabi too spoke about this and posted on X, “Brosena brosena brosena bas kar de bro…. Game khel lo thodi, aap apna kaam karo aapki Sena apna kaam karegi #BB17 @ColorsTV.”

Brosena brosena brosena bas kar de bro…. Game khel lo thodi, aap apna kaam karo aapki Sena apna kaam karegi #BB17 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 28, 2023

Post this, Kamya received abusive messages from Anurag’s Bro Sena. she then wrote, “Well Anurag was worried ki baahar kya ho raha hai, he should definitely see this! Inke liye he is been fighting with the makers? So sad! To each one of you… bolte raho… mujhe koi fark nahi padta! All the best! #BB17”

Well Anurag was worried ki baahar kya ho raha hai, he should definitely see this! Inke liye he is been fighting with the makers? So sad! To each one of you… bolte raho… mujhe koi fark nahi padta! All the best! #BB17 pic.twitter.com/jLUv7uudPT — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 30, 2023

