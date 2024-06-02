What! Karan Wahi shares shocking ordeal as a stranger harasses and abuses the actor

MUMBAI: Karan Wahi is one of the most well known faces of the Indian Film industry. A former cricketer who started his acting career in 2004 with the popular youth-based show Remix, Karan Wahi is immensely talented. The show gave him instant fame and made girls drool over him.

He made his Bollywood debut in a supporting role with Habib Faisal's romantic comedy Daawat-e-Ishq in 2014 with Ranveer Singh and Parineeti Chopra.

The handsome actor narrated his scary ordeal where he was chased and harassed by a stranger on the streets of Mumbai.

Karan took to his Instagram account to share his ordeal and wrote, “The long story short. I took a right cut on the road because there was a car ahead of me. This guy abused me and said CUT kaise mara and he started ranting ki tere jaise do kaudi ke TV actors bauhat dekhe hai.”

He further shared, “I took his scooter's key and gave it back and left the scene. Then he chased me till I stopped at a cop station. Abusing me and telling me that he has a connection with the police and he will make sure that I pay.”

Although Karan deleted his post a while ago, a fan shared a screenshot of the same.

Karan later shared another story that read, “I am safe, I am home. Have spoken to the cops. Hopefully this will get resolved. Thanku @mumbaipolice.”

On the work front, Karan will soon be seen in the series Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani with Jennifer Winget and Reem Shaikh.

Credit-FreePressJournal