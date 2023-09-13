What! Kumkum Bhagya’s THIS well known actress confirms her exit from the show after nearly 3 years, Read on to know more

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/13/2023 - 12:26
Reyhna pandit

MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul respectively.

Also read - Kumkum Bhagya: Upcoming Drama! Ranbir feels the guilt, rushes to stop the wedding

After the show began in 2014 with Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul then took over as the leads  and their chemistry was just as much loved. Later Reyhna Pandit replaced Shikha Singh as the main antagonist Aaliya on the Zee Tv show. Reyhna wa loved and won hearts with her powerful performance. Now, Reyhna too is bidding goodbye to the show. After being part of Kumkum Bhagya for nearly 3 years, she will be quitting. 

Confirming her exit, Reyhna told a news portal, “It has been almost three years of playing Aaliya. Then, my track took a backseat around February 2023 and I was on a break for 2-3 months. Later, the makers called me back in May as my track revived. However, as my track progressed, I realised that there was not much to do. I want to essay challenging roles. And so, I decided it was time to opt out. I am happy that the makers offered me Aaliya because it was a good role, but over a period of three years, I felt I had done everything to the best of my ability and nothing much was left to explore.” 

Also Read- What! After breakup rumors with Reyhna Pandit, Zeeshan Khan changes his stance, says “It is not a break-up …”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit- FilmiBeat

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/13/2023 - 12:26

