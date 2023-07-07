What! Kushal Tandon to shift to Hindi films from TV? Read on to know more

MUMBAI: Actor Kushal Tandon has been part of TV shows like Beyhadh, Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hain and Bigg Boss 7. Lately he has been missing from the small screen. Kushal was in a relationship with Gauahar Khan during his stint on Bigg Boss 7 which was eight years ago.

Kusha l made his acting comeback after nearly 6 years with Ekta Kapoor’s romantic show Barsaatein. It stars Shivangi Joshi opposite Kushal and fans are loving this fresh pairing of the duo. Kushal who rose to fame for his stint in the Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss, spoke about how he wishes to make his Bollywood debut and would have done so way before signing Barsaatein. He told a news portal, “But until and unless it’s a really good script, I don’t want to do it. I am happy being an A-lister on TV and doing some web shows in between rather than doing a film just for the sake of it. I have a lot of good work behind me and I want to make sure that I do something interesting and impactful in films too," said the actor.

Kushal further added, “Priority wise TV remains on the top. I think it’s even bigger than OTT.”

Talking about how he deals with heart break, he says, "It's normal, everyone goes through it. Just like any other person, I too feel the pain but you have to move on in life. That's how things work. There's no particular formula to deal with it.”

