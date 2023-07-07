What! Kushal Tandon to shift to Hindi films from TV? Read on to know more

Kushal made his acting comeback after nearly 6 years with Ekta Kapoor’s romantic show Barsaatein. It stars Shivangi Joshi opposite Kushal and fans are loving this fresh pairing of the duo.
Kushal Tandon

MUMBAI: Actor Kushal Tandon has been part of TV shows like Beyhadh, Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hain and Bigg Boss 7. Lately he has been missing from the small screen. Kushal was in a relationship with Gauahar Khan during his stint on Bigg Boss 7 which was eight years ago.

Also Read- INTERESTING: The last time I was in a relationship was in 2014 and post that, I have not been in any relationship, Kushal Tandon talks about dealing with ‘HEART BREAK’

Kusha l made his acting comeback after nearly 6 years with Ekta Kapoor’s romantic show Barsaatein. It stars Shivangi Joshi opposite Kushal and fans are loving this fresh pairing of the duo. Kushal who rose to fame for his stint in the Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss, spoke about how he wishes to make his Bollywood debut and would have done so way before signing Barsaatein. He told a news portal, “But until and unless it’s a really good script, I don’t want to do it. I am happy being an A-lister on TV and doing some web shows in between rather than doing a film just for the sake of it. I have a lot of good work behind me and I want to make sure that I do something interesting and impactful in films too," said the actor.

Kushal further added, “Priority wise TV remains on the top. I think it’s even bigger than OTT.”

Also Read- SHOCKING! Bigg Boss 7's Kushal Tandon seeks help after his dog goes missing; read for details

Talking about how he deals with heart break, he says, "It's normal, everyone goes through it. Just like any other person, I too feel the pain but you have to move on in life. That's how things work. There's no particular formula to deal with it.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla

What! Kushal Tandon to shift to Hindi films from TV? Read on to know more
