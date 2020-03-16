WHAT! LOVE TRIANGLE in making in Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani starrer Channa Mereya?

MUMBAI: Popular channel Star Bharat that has presented so many amazing shows in the past recently rolled out a brand new show titled Channa Mereya.

The drama series stars Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani in the lead roles.

Channa Mereya marks Karan's comeback as a lead on the small screens after a long time.

The fresh pairing of Karan and Niyati has become an instant hit among the fans.

Karan is seen playing the role of Aditya Raj Singh while Niyati is seen as Ginni. Both are playing the roles of a chef.

Well, Karan and Niyati are having a ball of a time on the set.

The duo keep sharing all the fun pictures and BTS videos from the set which are just too amazing to be missed.

And now, Niyati has shared a fun BTS from the wedding track of Aditya and Ginni.

However, someone from the show doesn't seem to be happy with Aditya and Ginni's wedding.

It is none other than Shardul Pandit who plays the role of Armaan in the show.

Niyati posted the video and also apologised to Armaan for coming in between him and Aditya.

Take a look:

Well, it seems Ginni spoiled Aditya and Armaan's bromance and that's why the latter is not happy about it.

The actors are always seen having fun on the sets of Channa Mereya.

The show is co-produced by Yash A Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik under their banner Beyond Dreams Entertainment.

