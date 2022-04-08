WHAT! Maddam Sir fame Gulki Joshi had to cut short her break for the show?

Gulki Joshi who worked in Phir Subah Hogi, Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja is now ruling hearts of the audience with her incredible role of a female cop in Maddam Sir

MUMBAI: Gulki Joshi popularly known as Haseena Malik from Maddam Sir recently took a break from the show to focus on her mental and physical health. Staying away from family and erratic shooting hours were taking a toll on her health. However, the actress has decided to cut short her break and be back on the sets. She’s resuming her shoot from today.

After meeting with the makers, the have collectively decided that she would shoot only 4 days a week and fewer hours allowing her to recuperate and yet be on the show.

“I wanted a month-long break but the show started facing few issues like the TRP of Maddam Sir started getting affected, the whole fan base started writing where is Gulki, there were several fake reports of me quitting the show, Maddam Sir shutting down. There’s no truth to them and day by day they are going on increasing. I had to cut short my vacation. I will be back now with less hours of working, lesser number of days.,” she was quoted saying.

First seen in Zee TV show ‘Phir Subah Hogi’ and as Meher in Life OK's show, 'Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja', she is now ruling the small screen with her role of Haseena Malik in the famous Sab TV show Maddam Sir.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 11:09

