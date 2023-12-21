What! Manisha Rani's Possible Wild Card Entry in Bigg Boss 17?

As Bigg Boss Season 17 continues to captivate audiences with its drama, fights, and intense moments, an upcoming twist hints at the introduction of a new wild card entry.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/21/2023 - 22:55
Manisha

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar, the go-to source for exclusive entertainment news, has been consistently delivering updates from the vibrant world of entertainment. 

In the latest buzz surrounding Bigg Boss Season 17, the show is becoming more intriguing each week, with intense fights and drama keeping the audience hooked.

The anticipation for an upcoming twist is building, and rumours are circulating about a potential wild card entry that could shake things up in the Bigg Boss house. According to sources, Manisha Rani, a well-known social media influencer, is rumoured to be the chosen one for this exciting role.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Manisha Rani! From working as a waitress to gaining popularity on Bigg Boss OTT 2, here’s a look at the social media influencer’s journey

Manisha Rani gained recognition for her lively participation in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Her love for Jad endeared her to the audience, portraying her as a pure and entertaining soul. If the rumours about her wild card entry turn out to be true, it promises to bring a new level of excitement and dynamics to the Bigg Boss Season 17 narrative.

The question on everyone's mind is whether these rumours will materialize into reality. Fans and viewers are eagerly awaiting official confirmation of Manisha Rani's potential entry. The comment section below is buzzing with anticipation as viewers express their excitement about the impending twist.

As the drama unfolds in Bigg Boss Season 17, the introduction of a new wild card entry has the potential to spice things up, and Manisha Rani's presence could add a unique flavour to the show. Stay tuned for updates on this thrilling development!

Also Read:Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani gives a tour of her swanky new home!

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Bigg Boss Season 17 TellyChakkar Entertainment News wild card entry Manisha Rani Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 rumours excitement Drama comments section TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/21/2023 - 22:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Manisha Rani's Possible Wild Card Entry in Bigg Boss 17?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar, the go-to source for exclusive entertainment news, has been consistently delivering updates from...
What! Abhishek Kumar Nominates Samarth Jurel, Alleging Exploitation of Isha Malviya in Bigg Boss 17
MUMBAI: As the intensity of Bigg Boss 17 grows with each passing day, the nomination task took centre stage in a recent...
Fascinating! Shah Rukh Khan Reacts Hilariously as Fan Plans to Watch Dunki with 5 Girlfriends
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's latest film, Dunki, has created quite a buzz among fans worldwide. Unlike his earlier releases...
Must Read! Sandeep Reddy Vanga Clarifies: Ranbir Kapoor, Not Mahesh Babu, Was Always His First Choice for "Animal"
MUMBAI: Following the success of "Animal," which hit theatres on December 1, the spotlight has shifted to the film's...
Fascinating! Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty Open Up on Koffee with Karan Season 8: A Journey of Friendship, Feuds, and Heartfelt Revelations
MUMBAI: The eighth season of Koffee with Karan continues to charm viewers with its candid conversations, and the recent...
Wow! Sunil Grover Cheers for Brother Anil as Shah Rukh Khan's "Dunki" Hits Theatres
MUMBAI: Today marks a special day for the Grover family as Anil Grover's film "Dunki" graces the big screen, sharing...
Recent Stories
Shah
Fascinating! Shah Rukh Khan Reacts Hilariously as Fan Plans to Watch Dunki with 5 Girlfriends
Latest Video
Related Stories
Abhishek
What! Abhishek Kumar Nominates Samarth Jurel, Alleging Exploitation of Isha Malviya in Bigg Boss 17
Munawar
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! A new side to Munawar Faruqui is exposed post the entry of wild card contestant Ayesha Khan
Mannara
Bigg Boss Season 17 : What! Check out Mannara Chopra’s ‘Moye Moye” moment on the show
JHALAK DIKHHLA JAA SEASON 11
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Aww! On marriage special episode Shiv Thakare has a special guest on the show
Isha
Bigg Boss Season 17: Kya Baat Hai! Isha Malviya becomes the new captain of the house
Bigg
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Check out who is nominated for this week; and this YouTuber seems to be in danger