What! Miss India 2023 Nandini Gupta failed class 9th but scored 2nd rank in higher studies

Nandini recently interacted with medical and engineering students at a coaching center in Kota and made some shocking revelations about her academic progress in school and her higher studies.
MUMBAI :The Miss India title has been one of the most coveted beauty pageants of our country. Formerly beauty queens like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Lara Dutta, etc have won the pageant and went on to make successful careers in films and entertainment. This year the title has been won by 19 year old Nandini Gupta from Rajasthan.

Nandini recently interacted with medical and engineering students at a coaching center in Kota and made some shocking revelations about her academic progress in school and her higher studies. She said, “It was not easy trying to make my dreams come true by moving from a city like Kota to Mumbai. But with the support of my parents, I made my dream come true. I had failed in Maths in 9, got 15 marks out of 70. I was disappointed. The teachers told me to continue studying and I listened to them. I went on to get the second position in management. Now, have become Miss India.”

She further said, “Make achieving your dream a passion. Work on it. Try your hardest. Set your goal. Only then will you be able to achieve such a position. Background doesn't matter.”

Nandini further added, “I am from Hadauti, that's why I know how to speak Hadauti well, along with Hindi; but my weakness in English language was the biggest problem. I Improved my English. Now is the beginning of a new journey. Don't be afraid of challenges. Struggle. Listen to parents and teachers. We should know how to capitalise on the opportunity.”

When asked about her Bollywood aspirations she said, “If I get a chance I will.” She further added, “I saw the movie Devdas at the age of 10. I asked my mother about Aishwarya Rai. She told me that she was Miss World. This is where I had my dream.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

