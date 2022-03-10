Exclusive! “I just looked at my bank balance and the opportunity that I was getting and said yes” - Miss India Runner-Up Manya Singh talks about why she said yes to Bigg Boss and her favorite contestant

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.

Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons with the mega star Salman Khan hosting the show ever since season 4. The formula was originally created by Endemol in the Netherlands for the reality game show Big Brother. The show has had fifteen seasons, one spin-off, and one OTT season over the course of 15 years.

The 16th season has begun and the game has started on a high note.

Manya Singh, is one of the contestants on the newest season of Bigg Boss.

Manya Singh came in the second place in the Femina Miss India 2020 pageant. Since then, she has been unstoppable. After her victory, she opened up about her early difficulties, including how she was from a lower middle class household and experienced prejudice due of her looks and her little English.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the stunning model before she entered the highly anticipated season of Bigg Boss 16.



You’ve had quite an exciting journey in the public eye. Why did you decide to do Bigg Boss?

I think more than me it was Bigg Boss who decided that it was time for me to be on this journey. The choice was definitely up to me and I just looked at my bank balance and the opportunity that I was getting and said yes.

This time around, Bigg Boss is coming with incredibly new twists. What are your expectations from the show?

I am going in with the thought of ‘Bring it on’! I am not really a short-tempered person, and mental health is equally very important. So, I’ll make sure that my mental health is balanced and good.



Have you watched the last seasons? And who has been your favorite contestant and why?

I have not really watched the complete season but Siddharth Shukla was a one of a kind player. There is no one like him. He was definitely one of the best.

Are you going in with any strategy?

No, there should never be any strategy if you want to do something big. If you are making plans and plotting things, it means that you don’t really have the belief in yourself that you can face the challenges head one.



