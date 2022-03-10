Bigg Boss 16: Audience Verdict! Netizens feel that the show has lost its charm and has fallen down as they make Sajid Khan the contestant of the show, say “ Bigg Boss has a standard and calling Sajid as a contestant has made the show has lost the essence”

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the audience has given it a thumbs up. On day one itself, we have seen how the contestant has given so much content to the show and the fights have begun to start.

The one thing the audience is very upset about this season is the participation of Sajid Khan on the show as they believe that he has many cases on him and in spite of that, Bigg Boss has invited him on the show for no reason.

They feel that a show of this calibre doesn’t need a contestant like Sajid Khan to give in TRPs as they have been many actors who would want this show.

( ALSO READ : OMG! Bigg Boss 16: Housefull Director Sajid Khan enters the show, gets a special message from Shehnaaz Gill And Bigg Boss Breaks a 15-year-old )

The fans have also said that why to bring such a person on board and bring down the standards of the show as he wouldn’t be able to do anything much, they have questioned the makers of the show to how could they forget his #MeToo allegations and just give them this platform.

Check out what the audience’s had to say :

Aishwarya Shah: Bigg Season 16 began and I was so excited about it but after seeing the contestants of the show I feel bad for this season as we have someone like Sajid Khan who is playing the game. The audience will have to see and bare him. Such a wrong move by the makers of the show as they didn’t need to stoop down this level to call him as the show has a standard.

Kabir Singh: The makers of the show and Salman Khan have forgotten that Sajid has had many cases on him ( ME too allegations) which needs to be clarified and the director hasn’t yet come out and spoken about the allegation. He has got such a huge platform and this is not acceptable.

Pooja Balja : Sajid should be evicted as soon as possible if the makers want TRP ratings as I don’t think the audiences would want to watch him in the show since he has #MeToo allegations against him. Several actresses have come out and spoken about his misconduct during auditions. How can the makers and Salman Khan forget this and allow him to come on this platform?

Neha Sen : This is so not done I was so excited for the new season, but seeing Sajid Khan as the contestant all my interest has gone. How can the channel or the makers give him this platform as he hasn’t spoken or come out or cleared himself about the allegation and nor he has accepted it? What about the emotions of the actress who faced the harassment from him? Such people shouldn’t be given any work.

Well seems like the audience are very disappointed with the participation of Sajid and they want him evicted as soon as possible.

What are your views on Sajid being the contestant?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16 : Shocking! Netizens slam Shehnaaz Gill for supporting Sajid Khan say “ The worst thing about the show was to see our favourite Shehnaaz )