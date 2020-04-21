What Mohsin Khan did on the Greece schedule of YRKKH is unbelievable; watch video

MUMBAI: MohsinKhan is one of the most popular and top-rated actors on the small screen. The ace star rose to fame with Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show proved to be a major hit and it opened success doors for Mohsin.

The actor has constantly tried to impress everyone with his perfection in his acting skills. The young actor effortlessly plays the role of Kartik Goenka where he is not just a husband and son but also a doting father.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has seen lots of amazing moments, especially between Kartik and Naira played by Shivangi Joshi.

And now, in a throwback video when the cast shot for a few sequences in the beautiful locales of Greece, we see Mohsin bringing the Indian tadka on the streets of Greece by dancing on 'Kala Chashma.'

Take a look at the video:

The video shows how the entire cast and crew had a gala time shooting in Greece.

What do you think about the same? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.