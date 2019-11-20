What! Mohsin Khan INJURED?

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan is one of the most loved television actors.



Seen as Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, he has won the hearts of the audience by playing a romantic hero. In fact, his followers on social media cannot have enough of him in real life too.



Whatever he does and whereever he goes, Mohsin leaves an impression.



But recently, Mohsin shared a picture of himself that has us confused. He had bruises on his face, and we are unable to figure whether this was some requirement for a scene of the show or a throwback Halloween party look, because it did not seem like a real injury!



Take a look.





What do you think?