News

What! Mohsin Khan INJURED?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Nov 2019 06:20 PM

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan is one of the most loved television actors.

Seen as Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, he has won the hearts of the audience by playing a romantic hero. In fact, his followers on social media cannot have enough of him in real life too.

Whatever he does and whereever he goes, Mohsin leaves an impression.

But recently, Mohsin shared a picture of himself that has us confused. He had bruises on his face, and we are unable to figure whether this was some requirement for a scene of the show or a throwback Halloween party look, because it did not seem like a real injury!

Take a look.


What do you think? 
Tags > Mohsin Khan, Kartik, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Meghna Naidu
Meghna Naidu
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar
Roshni Chopra
Roshni Chopra
Avika Gor
Avika Gor
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Hina Khan
Tuesday Thought

past seven days