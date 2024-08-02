What! Munawar Faruqui and Renee Sen arriving together spark speculation among fans; Read on to know more!

What caught everyone's attention, though, was Munawar's overnight company. Renee Sen, the actress Sushmita Sen's daughter, accompanied Munawar to the celebration. They arrived at the location in the same vehicle.
Munawar Faruqui and Renee Sen

MUMBAI: Ever since Bigg Boss 17 closed this month and Munawar Faruqui became the winner, he has been making headlines. Munawar was seen arriving at a party in style on Wednesday night. In an off-white co-ord outfit paired with matching sneakers, he looked dapper as ever. What caught everyone's attention, though, was Munawar's overnight company. Renee Sen, the actress Sushmita Sen's daughter, accompanied Munawar to the celebration. They arrived at the location in the same vehicle.

Social media star Orry, also known as Orhan Awatramani, joined Munawar and Renee. For the outing, Renee wore casual clothing. She accessorized her ensemble with high heels, blue denim, and a peach strappy crop top. Although they arrived together, Munawar and Renee did not strike a photo together for the cameras.

It goes without saying that seeing them together astonished online users. "What is Sushmita Sen's daughter doing with them?" someone replied. "Why is Sushmita Sen's daughter there?" inquired a second person. “That is Renee? Sushmita Sen’s daughter?” wrote a third person.

Renee debuted as an actress in the short film Suttabaazi in 2021. In addition, she provided the voice of Mahamrityunjai in Sushmita's online series Taali. When Renee discussed her decision to pursue acting with Vogue India, she said, “I am going to make my own shoes and fill them. I am not my mother’s clone, so I don’t want to be another her. We are all individuals, and she always encourages us to be our own person—have our own opinions and share our opinions respectfully without hurting anyone’s sentiments.”

In the meantime, after winning Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui recently threw a small celebration for all of his friends in Mumbai. On social media, a few party videos went viral.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit- News 18

