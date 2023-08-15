What! Paras Chhabra admits to taking steroids for gaining 6 pack abs

Paras, who had earlier spoken of gaining lots of weight due to his anxiety issues, now the actor sports a chiseled body and he has opened up about his journey of his physical transformation.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 07:45
Paras Chhabra

MUMBAI: There are tons of celebrities who have inspired many to walk on the path of fitness. Adding to the list is Bigg Boss 13 star Paras Chhabra. He is a well-known face in the TV industry as he was a part of shows like Splitsvilla and more. But his popularity increased ten folds after he participated in Bigg Boss 13. Now, he has hit headlines again because of his massive transformation.

Also Read- Wow! Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra undergoes major transformation, take a look

Paras, who had earlier spoken of gaining lots of weight due to his anxiety issues, now the actor sports a chiseled body and he has opened up about his journey of his physical transformation. Speaking to a news portal, Paras said, “It's not a healthy approach, and I've been down that road before, using steroids. I realized it wasn't right. I used to wear baggy clothes before, but now I'm back to rocking tight T-shirts. I'm enjoying my food and drinks while my trainer helps me exercise based on my diet and lifestyle. I'm really taking care of myself now.”

Paras also spoke about his mental health issues which he had earlier seemed to have settled now. He mentioned how his doctor explained that given his profession, what he is going through is normal. Long work hours, gaps in between, etc. can sometimes trigger the issue even more.

 

 

Paras Chhabra is also known for shows like Vighnaharta Ganesh, Aghori, Karn Sangini and more.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read- Wow! Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra undergoes major transformation, take a look

Credits - Bollywood Life 
 

Paras Chhabra Bigg Boss 13 Steroids Splitsvilla Karn Sangini Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Badho Bahu Aghori TV news Tellychakkar What! Paras Chhabra admits to taking steroids for gaining 6 pack abs
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 07:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Katha Ankahee: Wow! Mr. Garewal gets convinced that Viaan is the right partner for Katha
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Must read! Alia Bhatt reveals if she wants to move to the US after her debut in Hollywood
MUMBAI: After showcasing her talent and versatility in the Indian film industry for over a decade, Alia Bhatt is now...
Punjabi Munda Mohit Malik, aka Kunal Malhotra From Star Plus's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Shares How His Reel Love Life Is Similar To His Real Life Love Saga
MUMBAI: Star Plus's show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is a coming together of two cultures: Marathi and Punjabi. This is not...
Kundali Bhagya: OMG! Karan hits Preeta with his car, latter lands up in hospital
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Interesting! Surekha tries to save Anvi and Durva, Ishaan flops the plan
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Woah! Tejasswi Prakash reveals the reason why she kept her relationship with Karan Kundrra public, read to find out
MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been inseparable from the time they started dating in Bigg Boss 15. The...
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
Must read! Alia Bhatt reveals if she wants to move to the US after her debut in Hollywood
Latest Video
Related Stories
Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan
Wow! Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan all set to showcase their on-screen chemistry once again in a new show titled ‘Pashmeena’
Jasmin Bhasin
OMG! Jasmin Bhasin reveals she got locked inside an airport bus, narrates her ordeal saying, “I am regretting and how”
Anushka Sen
Whoa! Anushka Sen flaunts a bag worth over Rs 5 Lakhs on her US trip, check it out
Hina Khan
Kya Baat Hai! Hina Khan reacts to fans asking her to get a blue tick on social media, says “the line between counterfeit and genuine blurs…”
Shraddha
Sad! Shraddha Arya and other TV celebs attend Ankita Lokhande's father's last rites
RIP! Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's last rites; gives shoulder to his mortal remains
RIP! Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's last rites; gives shoulder to his mortal remains