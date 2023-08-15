What! Paras Chhabra admits to taking steroids for gaining 6 pack abs

MUMBAI: There are tons of celebrities who have inspired many to walk on the path of fitness. Adding to the list is Bigg Boss 13 star Paras Chhabra. He is a well-known face in the TV industry as he was a part of shows like Splitsvilla and more. But his popularity increased ten folds after he participated in Bigg Boss 13. Now, he has hit headlines again because of his massive transformation.

Also Read- Wow! Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra undergoes major transformation, take a look

Paras, who had earlier spoken of gaining lots of weight due to his anxiety issues, now the actor sports a chiseled body and he has opened up about his journey of his physical transformation. Speaking to a news portal, Paras said, “It's not a healthy approach, and I've been down that road before, using steroids. I realized it wasn't right. I used to wear baggy clothes before, but now I'm back to rocking tight T-shirts. I'm enjoying my food and drinks while my trainer helps me exercise based on my diet and lifestyle. I'm really taking care of myself now.”

Paras also spoke about his mental health issues which he had earlier seemed to have settled now. He mentioned how his doctor explained that given his profession, what he is going through is normal. Long work hours, gaps in between, etc. can sometimes trigger the issue even more.

Paras Chhabra is also known for shows like Vighnaharta Ganesh, Aghori, Karn Sangini and more.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read- Wow! Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra undergoes major transformation, take a look

Credits - Bollywood Life

