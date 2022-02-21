What? Pooja Bannerjee bids adieu to Kumkum Bhagya? Details inside!

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has been a long-running hit show, and the reasons are obvious to the viewers. The show appeals to those who believe that opposites attract, as well as those who believe in the mantle of fate and that if fate brings two people together, they will stay in each other's lives regardless of what fate entails.

Pooja Banerjee, who currently plays Rhea Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya, is one of the most well-known actresses in the industry. The actress openly discussed her pregnancy and stated that she will not let her work suffer as a result of her pregnancy. The actress, who looked absolutely stunning at her baby shower, has been shooting back-to-back episodes for her show and has not let the producers down because she is an indispensable part of the show 'Kumkum Bhagya.'

Pooja Banerjee sent her fans into a frenzy when she posted a bunch of Farewell photos from the site, and the news got around that she had quit the show and the fans felt disappointed but that is not the case, the actress is going a maternity leave because she had been working through some initial phases of her pregnancy. She took to Instagram to thank the cast and crew of the show with sweet posts dedicated to different teams of the show, Take a look :

Meanwhile, on the show, we see that Ranbir is feeling a lot of emotions but doesn't want to accept them in front of Prachi. Rhea is jailed when the Kohli family reaches back home. Pallavi lashes out at Prachi for forcing her to get to accept Prachi as her 'Bahu' and get Ranbir to put Sindoor on her forehead. To which Prachi reveals that it is only because Pallavi put water on her head and all of her sindoor was washed off by Pallavi.

Ranbir is shocked when he hears this and gets furious!

While fans will miss Pooja aka Rhea on the show, they are extremely happy about the new blessing she is about to welcome in her life.

