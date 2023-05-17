What ! Rajiv Adatia lashes out at Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra for this shocking reason

Rajiv Adatia is fed up of TehRan's romance as he takes their case on the sets of Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull, and he tells them to stop their romance as this is what he has been seeing since Bigg Boss 15.
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

MUMBAI :Big Boss 15 was one of the most loved seasons and the contestants of that show are still spoken about on social media.

If one remembers, it was in this season that Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash had met as contestants and then eventually in the show they fell in love and post the show also the relationship is on.

Today they have a massive fan following, they are considered as one of the most iconic couples of the industry and  the fans love seeing them together.

Their love is very strong and they keep expressing their love on social media.

In many of their interviews, Karan and Tejasswi have revealed that they would tie the knot in some months from now and that they cannot do anything without each other.

They often also go on holiday and share the pictures on social media.

Rajiv Adatia who was a contestant on Bigg Boss 15 became good friends with the couple and till today the friendship continues.

Rajiv was one of the most entertaining contestants on this season and till today he is remembered for his witty jokes.

ALSO READ ; AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! The netizens feel Tejasswi of TejRan is the one who is working and not Karan Kundrra; Here is what they had to say

The trio will be seen in the upcoming episode of Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull.

Rajiv shared one of the BTS videos where she showed Tejasswi and Karan romancing and kissing off sets and he is seen getting irritated and he questions the couple about what they are doing.

He is also seen saying that this is something he faced during his stay in the Bigg Boss house and now this needs to stop and how shameless they are there.

Well, everything was said in a funny gist as we all know Rajiv’s humor side.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Did Tejasswi Prakash respond to rumours of a TejRan tiff in her own subtle way? Details inside

