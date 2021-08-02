What! Really? Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 actor Harsh Nagar has gone through a SURGERY before he made his big debut

MUMBAI: Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 actor Harsh Nagar is a talented actor and is also very active on social media.

He keeps posting pictures of himself from the set of the show and often also surprises us with his pictures when he was not an actor and how he looked back in his teenage days. Now, Harsh posted another picture of himself when he went through a gall bladder surgery a year ago!

He captioned the post as:

1 year to my Gall Bladder Removal Surgery.

Grateful to have a normal lifestyle today.

To everyone fighting a health battle , this too shall pass and there are better days ahead.

Take a look:

Harsh plays the role of Anant in the show opposite Sneha Jain who is seen as Gehna. He is a very grounded and down to earth person in real life and is one of the most humble actors we come across, if we speak about his real life personality.

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: HIGH DRAMA: Aditya in shock as Imlie gets SHOT!)

As for the current track in the show, the Desais think of mortgages as their place to get some money to give to the kidnappers. But they themselves fall into a mess. Anant and Gehna play tricks to save Kanak. Kidnappers are hired by Kanak, there happens a huge bomb blast when Gehna goes to save Kanak.