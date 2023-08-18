What! Roadies’ famed Raghu Ram reveals if Indian Idol is a scripted show, says “they said go and fight with them it’ll be fun”

MUMBAI: Raghu Ram is best known as one of the twin brothers who were the face of one of the longest-running reality shows, Roadies. Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman are known by everyone as the Roadies duo. He had auditioned in 2004 for the very first season of Indian Idol and recalled what transpired during the time. While many thought he was a genuine contestant, he said that he was sent by the producers to get into a confrontation with the judges.

Raghu said, “So, I have finished shooting for Roadies Season 2. The shoot ended at Wagga border and I was coming to Mumbai via Delhi and at that time the first season of this thing was being shot. My girlfriend at that time then became my wife, now my ex-wife, was working as part of the team.”

Raghu further added, “So I went there and at that time I had this reputation of being a hot-headed and deadly boy like you’ll tell me, so these guys said hey man you’ve come why don’t you go and pick up a fight with the judges. I said why would I do that, I like them, at least some of them. And they said no man, people are crying and coming out and they said you go and fight with them it’ll be fun. I said for whom? Then Sugandha said, "Do it, do it and I said for you, I’ll do it.”

Raghu continued, “So I went in there, I didn’t know what song to sing, I sang something the guy in front of me sang. I went in there and I started singing. I went to pick up a fight. They didn’t know I was a plant. They were reacting to me genuinely.”

