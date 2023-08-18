What! Rubina Dilaik expecting first child with hubby Abhinav Shukla? Eagle-eyed Fans spot a baby bump, say “Congratulations on your pregnancy”

MUMBAI: Dilaik has carved a niche for herself in the television industry. The diva has been a part of several projects and is one of the most popular faces on the small screen. She was earlier seen in Bigg Boss 14, where she emerged as the winner of the show. Her fans shower her with a lot of love and support.

Recently Rubina fuelled pregnancy rumors with her social media post. She has shared a beautiful photoshoot in a black spaghetti dress and one in a multicolored gown. What Netizens noticed was a slight baby bump in the video.

Now, in her latest post fans have noticed a baby bump in the actress.

Rubina looks gorgeous in a pink kurta and looks like they are celebrating the actress’s birthday. She captioned the post, “Thank you for everything..... You my Love @ashukla09 make it Special and Special every Year ..... What A Celebration, what a Surprise and what planning.” One fan commented, “Baby bump is obvious in 1st pic.... Bt why hiding from public ?.... Congratulations on your pregnancy”, another wrote, “Seems like some little feets is arriving soon”, one commented, “Ruby is pregnant” another wrote, “Congrats rubi happy for u i see baby bumpso pretty”

Check out the post here;

Clearly the couple look happy and in love. Do you think Rubina is expecting her first child? Tell us in the comments below.

