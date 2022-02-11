WHAT! Sasural Simar Ka 2: Is Simar aka Radhika Muthukumar transforming into a SECRET AGENT

MUMBAI: Sasural Simar Ka 2 the Colors show produced by Rashmi Sharma Productions is ruling the hearts of the audiences with its intriguing storyline. It stars Radhika Muthukumar, Avinash Mukherjee, Tanya Sharma, Karan Sharma and Sumit Bhardwaj in lead roles.

Tanya Sharma who plays the character of Reema Narayan Oswal has shared an instagram story. In the video we see Radhika Muthukumar who plays the character of as Simar Narayan Oswal in the show. She is completely unrecognisable doing the transformation. Don't Believe, Take a look at the video right away.

Check out the video:

Fans are surprised and are very much excited to know what this new look is all about. Moreover, they are also hoping that things will be better for Simar.

In the upcoming episode, Aditi gets kidnapped by a lady.

Simar will come to know where Aditi is and she will go to save her. Here she will take the ‘Mastani’ avatar like Deepika Padukone and go to the brothel.

However, when the family sees Simar they will get shocked to see Simar at such a place and in such attire. It’ll leave them wondering as they do not know that she’s there to save Aditi.

