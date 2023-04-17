What! Shaktimaan actor K K Goswami opens up about lack of work and reaching out to Ekta Kapoor, says “despite doing such iconic shows I do not have work today…”

MUMBAI : KK Goswami has portrayed several memorable characters and every 90’s kid can remember him from the fantasy kids show Shaktiman and Junior G. Making our childhood memorable and winning the hearts of his viewers, Goswami is a renowned name in the television industry for his roles in shows like Ssshhhh…Koi Hai, Vikraal Aur Gabraal, C.I.D and Gutur Gu. KK Goswami was recently seen in the show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain.

Today, however, Goswami is unable to find work. Recently his son Navdeep’s car caught fire while the latter was behind the wheel and the actor said, “He is absolutely safe, we just incurred the car’s loss.”

Talking about not being able to find work, KK said, “It does bother me that despite doing such iconic shows I do not have work today. Kabhi socha nahi tha ki mere pass shows hi nahi honge. I’m waiting for a good show.”

He further said, “Kya bura feel hoga, humne jaha se shuru kiya hai we have come a long way. I’m still doing work. (But) the work that I’m doing (right now) is for survival.”

KK Goswami who said that he has been in touch with casting directors for shows, said that he recently bumped into producer Ekta Kapoor and reminded her who is is. He said, “I just met Ekta ji, I told her that I do not have any show. I asked her if she knew me and she acknowledged me. She asked one of her managers to take my number”

KK also mentioned that he does not want his son to join the industry. He said, “Navdeep had inclination towards acting. But me and my wife sat him down and advised him not to. We told him how he will have to struggle his entire entire life. Ek samay aayega jab kitna bhi kua khodo paani nahi niklega. Isiliye I ask him to educate himself and either get a job or start a business. He is smart. Acting ki taraf ab thoda bhi interest nahi hai.”

Credit-hindustantimes