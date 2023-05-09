What! From Shehnaaz Gill-Rashami Desai to Archana Gautam-Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Bigg Boss friendships that went kaput in no time

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss is one of the most popular and watched reality shows on television. From Movie stars, Tv stars, Youtubers to common people, have been seen as contestants. This is one house that has not only seen hostility between housemates but also friendships. While some friendships have stood the test of time, some have broken just as easily. We will talk about the latter.

Here’s looking at close buddies/BFFs on the Bigg Boss show who have now turned into foes.

Archana Gautam-Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Recently there was news that Bigg Boss 16’s Archana and Priyanka who were close friends inside the house are no longer on talking terms. This is reportedly because Priyanka did not wish or attend Archana’s birthday back thus making the latter unfollow the former on Instagram

MC Stan-Abdu Rozik

MC and Abdu’s camaraderie was worth watching on Bigg Boss 16 and viewers loved seeing them together. However, post the show, both had a misunderstanding due to which the friendship broke.

Shamita Shetty-Neha Bhasin

Shamita and Neha were like besties in the Bigg Boss 15 house and were inseparable. However, post the show concluding they are no longer friends.

Dipika Kakar-Sreesanth

Cricketer Sreesanth and actress Dipika shared a warm brother-sister like relationship. However post the show getting over their bond too faded away.

Jasmin Bhasin-Rubina Dilaik

Jasmin and Rubina were friends and were cordial on the show, however the duo are no longer friends today.

Devoleena Bhattarcharjee-Rashami Desai

Devoleena and Rashami were BFFs in Bigg Boss 13, but post the show their friendship ended.

Rashami Desai-Shehnaaz Gill

Rashami and Shehnaaz shared a great bond on Bigg Boss 13 but after the show the duo are no longer on talking terms and recently even avoided each other at a social gathering.

Nishant Bhat-Raqesh Bapat

Nishant and Raqesh were buddies before being part of Bigg Boss OTT however, after the show, the duo are no longer friends.

Karishma Tanna-Sushant Divgikr

Karishma and Sushant became close friends during Bigg Boss but post the show separated

Mahek Chahal-Juhi Parmar

Juhi and Mahek were besties on Bigg Boss, but after hearing Juhi gossip about her, Mahek was upset and the two got separated.

Credit-BollywoodLife



