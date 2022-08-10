This is what Shesha aka Adaa Khan is upto after Betraying Prarthana on Naagin 6, check out

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another bts story from your favorite show. This has been another successful season of Naagin and Tejasswi Prakash has been winning a lot of hearts with her performance. Nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the foundation for the show to have 6 successful ones. The Naagins from a few previous seasons have entered the den too!

Naagin has remained one of the most successful supernatural series on television and has maintained its rein throughout all its seasons.

Tejasswi Prakash stars as the lead in the show as Pratha/Prarthana. She was already a popular actor but her fame skyrocketed after she won Bigg Boss season 15 and landed the new and highly anticipated sixth season of Naagin.

Recently, Adaa Khan got together for a reel with Sudha Chandran and the two ladies seem to have a great bond with each other!

Adaa Khan seem to be gauging everyone’s reaction to her betrayal!

The beauty hilariously captioned the post as, “Did you Love the HASEEN DHOKHA?

Meanwhile on the show, previously, we see that Seema wants to know where the anklet is and asks Prarthana about the same. Prarthana is firm that she won’t reveal the truth of the anklet and mysteriously tells Seema that the anklet is exactly where it belongs!

On the other hand, Vish is seen telling Mehek that she doesn’t trust Seema.

Now, the latest report is that Shesha has joined hands with Vish and Mehek and betrayed Prarthana.

