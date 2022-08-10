What! The role of Raghav in Aashao Ka Savera Dheere Dheere Se was almost played by these actors and not Rahil Azam! Check out the full list here!

The story revolves around two characters, Bhavna and Raghav, who are diametrically opposed and are alternately portrayed by Reena Kapoor and Rahil Azam.
Check out the full list here

MUMBAI : Star Bharat recently launched another show titled Aashao Ka Savera...Dheere Dheere Se, which is produced by Swastik Productions. It has been winning the hearts of viewers.

The story revolves around two characters, Bhavna and Raghav, who are diametrically opposed and are alternately portrayed by Reena Kapoor and Rahil Azam.

However, fate pulls the two of them together, giving them a second chance to fall in love. The current track revolves around a widow named Bhavna

Actors are a very big and integral part of shaping what a show will look like.

Some of the most iconic roles that have been played over the course of the television industry, wouldn’t have happened if the casting was different.

Rahil Azam is beloved in the role of Raghav and his onscreen chemistry with Reena Kapoor is too good. There were a few other actors who were also considered before Rahil was roped in for the show. Check out the list here:

  1.Karan Singh Grover: Karan was one of the first people who was considered, but he could do the show because as per reports, he could connect to the storyline, so he refused.

  2.Mohnish Behl: Popular Actor in movies and TV, Mohnish Behl was also considered for the show, but as per reports he refused the role because he had done something similar.

  3. Hiten Tejwani: Joining the list of popular actors who were, Hiten was one of them but he could not do the show because of prior commitments.

  4.Rajiv Khandelwal: One of the most popular actors, he was also considered but as per reports he wants to focus on only OTT and Movies.

But Rahil was the one finalized for the role and fans of the show are grateful for the same.

