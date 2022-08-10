WHAT! These leading jodis to quit their shows? Check out

Our TV industry is constantly evolving and new shows keep launching as some old ones bid adieu. The audience finds it as one of the most interesting mediums for entertainment and the shows these days are moving forward with progressive ideologies.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 05/23/2023 - 18:16
WHAT! These leading jodis to quit their shows? Check out

MUMBAI:Tellychakkar is back with yet another story. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering information, stories, updates from the TV world straight to our viewers.

Also read: Exclusive Spoiler! Yeh Hai Chahatein: Kashvi’s life in peril, Nayan reaches out to Samrat for help

Our TV industry is constantly evolving and new shows keep launching as some old ones bid adieu. The audience finds it as one of the most interesting mediums for entertainment and the shows these days are moving forward with progressive ideologies.

Shows like Katha Ankahee, Anupamaa, Chhalaang, Meet are a few good examples of the same. some commercial shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Hai Chahatein, to Meet; these shows are set to witness some major twists.

The leads of these shows are reportedly going to bid a goodbye to the shows as new leads will come in.

Yeh Hai Chahatein: Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra will reportedly quit the show. Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma to take the show forward.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Harshad Arora, Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt to leave the show. Speculations around their kids growing up after leap and taking the show forward are going on. Recently Aishwarya Sharma quit the show and she will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: speculations around Shagun Pandey and Ashi Singh leaving the show are going on.

Also read: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: After the talks about the leads leaving the show surfaces, netizens felt, ‘SaiYa had great potential’

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar

Des: Our TV industry is constantly evolving and new shows keep launching as some old ones bid adieu. The audience finds it as one of the most interesting mediums for entertainment and the shows these days are moving forward with progressive ideologies. 

meet Ashi Singh Shagun Pandey Ayesha Singh ghum YHC Abrar Qazi Sargun Kaur Luthra TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 05/23/2023 - 18:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Akshara returns to Kasauli with Abhir without informing Abhimanyu
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Denial! Inderpal puts strong points against Angad, supports Sahiba
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Anupamaa: Woah! Vanraj and Kavya's relationship is on the rocks, latter gets pregnant
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Anupamaa: What! Dimpy and Baa at loggerheads; Samar warns Dimpy
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Mahesh Poojary to participate in the show Bigg Boss OTT Season 2
MUMBAI :Bigg Boss is one of the most successful reality shows on television, and today, it’s number one.Bigg Boss Ott...
WHAT! These leading jodis to quit their shows? Check out
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar is back with yet another story. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering information,...
Recent Stories
Trolled! Netizens are not happy with Sara Ali Khan’s casting in Akshay Kumar’s SkyForce; call her “Queen of overacting”
Trolled! Netizens are not happy with Sara Ali Khan’s casting in Akshay Kumar’s SkyForce; call her “Queen of overacting”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
WOW! Check out This BTS clip from an upcoming DANCE sequence in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Read for More
Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan opens up about Dharampatni going Off-Air, and talks about his upcoming projects, saying “I got to explore a certain part of my emotions that I didn’t know that I had”, Read for More
Rupali
AWESOME! Aman Maheshwari shares some BTS from his dance FACE-OFF SEQUENCE with Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama, check out what he had to say
Gaurav
Wow! Gaurav Khanna gifts his wife Akanksha Chamola a luxury car
Aditya
Aditya Singh Rajput death: Shocking! Cops discover wounds on MTV splitsvilla actor’s head and ear
Ektaa Kapoor
Ektaa Kapoor is 'extremely proud' as 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' clocks up 1k episodes