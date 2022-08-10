WHAT! These leading jodis to quit their shows? Check out

MUMBAI:Tellychakkar is back with yet another story. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering information, stories, updates from the TV world straight to our viewers.

Our TV industry is constantly evolving and new shows keep launching as some old ones bid adieu. The audience finds it as one of the most interesting mediums for entertainment and the shows these days are moving forward with progressive ideologies.

Shows like Katha Ankahee, Anupamaa, Chhalaang, Meet are a few good examples of the same. some commercial shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Hai Chahatein, to Meet; these shows are set to witness some major twists.

The leads of these shows are reportedly going to bid a goodbye to the shows as new leads will come in.

Yeh Hai Chahatein: Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra will reportedly quit the show. Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma to take the show forward.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Harshad Arora, Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt to leave the show. Speculations around their kids growing up after leap and taking the show forward are going on. Recently Aishwarya Sharma quit the show and she will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: speculations around Shagun Pandey and Ashi Singh leaving the show are going on.

