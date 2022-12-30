This is what Udaariyaan’s Jasmin and Nikhil are upto in between shots, check out

MUMBAI :Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. We are always at the forefront of delivering TV news from your favorite shows so you’ll don’t miss out on the happenings around them! The new star cast – Hitesh Bharadwaj, Twinkle Arora and Sonakshi Batra, have taken charge and are doing outstandingly well.

Recently, we came across a bts post from the show.

We can see that Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel got together for a reel and we really enjoyed their chemistry in this one!

Check out the post here!

Isha captioned the post as, “whenever you're free on set, just make a reel! ”

Nehmat’s life went through a lot of life-altering changes on the show and we just hope she finds her silver lining soon!

Meanwhile on the show, Advait and Nehmat were to attend an event together but Advait had asked Nehmat to follow in an auto, while he carried on mid-way in the car and soon, due to brake-failure, Advait met with an accident.

We see that Nehmat sees Ekam and Advait both but the latter suffered some major injuries and while she is happy to see Ekam, she realizes that her husband is there too and turns towards him to check up on him.

While Ekam and Nehmat both long for each other, fate had other plans.

