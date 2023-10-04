What! Uorfi Javed stuns in another outfit made of gajra, netizens say “Baaki sab thik hai but ye…”

MUMBAI: Uorfi Javed is constantly in the news for her bold yet bizarre dressing sense. She also makes headlines voicing her opinions about the current happenings and creates ripples in the media. She not only showcases her unusual outfits but is also known to voice her opinion where it matters. Recently she made headlines when she was seen at designer Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s event and brushed shoulders with the who’s who of the entertainment world.

Uorfi’s latest bold outfit is made out of only some gajras which has once again caused a stir on social media and the internet. One netizen commented on her video, “Baaki sab thik hai but ye Ramadan ke time karne ki Kya zarurat thi.. thoda ruk jaate” Another wrote, “this disgusts me.. Atleast think about Ramadan before doing all this”

There seems to be no stopping Uorfi as she is determined to do as she pleases. Uorfi has said in a previous interview about her childhood how her picture was used in a porn site which cause her a lot of mental stress. She also said that she was physically and mentally abused by her father.

On the work front, Uorfi made her name after being part of TV shows like Meri Durga and Splitsvilla 14.

