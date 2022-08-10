WHAT! This was Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin co-stars Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh's LAST Instagram reel that they made together

In the initial days of the show, Ayesha and Aishwarya used to get along really well and also post many BTS pictures, reels and some fun pictures from the set.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/31/2023 - 14:29
LAST Instagram reel that they made together

MUMBAI : Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin gained popularity among the fans in no time.

The viewers have loved the show so much till now that it was always on either the number one or two spot.

The TRP of the show never dropped, all thanks to the interesting storyline and exciting twists and turns.

Fans have loved the solid performance of the actors Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh.

Not just the lead actors but also the show's supporting star cast has impressed everyone with their fine performances.

ALSO READ:  Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Unfortunate! Bhavani and Omi stand against Virat's decision

These days there are several reports about the show's leading actresses not getting along well with each other.

Several reports claimed that Aishwarya and Ayesha share cold vibes and have also unfollowed each other on social media. This raised several eyebrows.

While Neil and Ayesha still follow each other and this is what fans have observed so far.

In the initial days of the show, Ayesha and Aishwarya used to get along really well and also post many BTS pictures, reels and some fun pictures from the set.

However, for a very long time, Ayesha and Aishwarya stopped posting pictures and reels with each other.

In fact, Aishwarya and Ayesha's last reel was in the year 2021 June.

However, Adish Vaidya who played Mohit's character at that time is also present in the reel.

Take a look:


If you go through Aishwarya and Ayesha's accounts, they haven't posted anything together for a long time.

Apart from this, there is one more video of Ayesha and Aishwarya sharing the screen but they aren't alone as the entire cast is present.

Take a look:


In the above reel, we can see Neil, Aishwarya and Ayesha sitting right next to each other.

While the viewers were loving their on-screen camaraderie, it seems that wasn't the same off-screen.

Now that Aishwarya is no more a part of the show and soon, Ayesha and Neil will also be exiting, we won't probably see them together anymore.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ:  SURPRISING! Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma unfollow each other on Instagram but Neil Bhatt still follows Ayesha on social media

Ayesha Singh Star Plus Sneha Bhawsar Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Shaika Films Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt Tanvi Thakkar Vihan Verma Kishori Shahane aria sakaria Tanmay Rishi Sheetal Maulik Mridul Kumar Shailesh Datar Bharati Patil Neil Bhatt Harshad Arora
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/31/2023 - 14:29

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
WOW! Udaariyaan fame Karan V Grover has the most romantic wish for his wife Poppy Jabbal on their first wedding anniversary
MUMBAI: Karan V Grover is one of the most loved actors in the television world. The actor is known for giving some fine...
Exciting! Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma all set to reunite for Commando 4
MUMBAI: Vipul Shah’s action thriller franchise Commando is one of the most loved. It is the movie that made Vidyut...
Wow! Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys exploring Turkey along with the shoot, check out the pictures
MUMBAI: Actor Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are indeed 2 of the most loved actors we have in the acting...
Really! Aamir Khan complains to Kapil Sharma saying “Aapne mujhe show pe nahin bulaya”, check out his reaction
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television. Comedians like Krushna Abhishek...
Wow! Ranveer Singh signs a deal with renowned Hollywood talent agency, William Morris Endeavor (WME)
MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh has left a huge mark as an actor and has worked tirelessly to earn the name for himself. The...
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang: Oh No! Radheshyam misunderstands Radhika's reply
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s fiction offering 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang' brings viewers the story of a girl of...
Recent Stories
Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma
Exciting! Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma all set to reunite for Commando 4
Latest Video
Related Stories
still follows Ayesha
SURPRISING! Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma unfollow each other on Instagram but Neil Bhatt still follows Ayesha on social media
Aishwarya Sharma's exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fans feel a lack of drama after Aishwarya Sharma's exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Jay Soni
Exclusive! Jay Soni’s character Abhinav to exit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai soon? Here’s what the actor has to say
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein
Breaking! Fahman Khan will NOT be playing the lead in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post-leap
I wasn’t treated well on the sets as senior actors used to take a dig on me during my struggling days
Exclusive! “I wasn’t treated well on the sets as senior actors used to take a dig on me during my struggling days; even the media believed that I had attitude and was arrogant” - Shivangi Joshi
Anupamaa
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fans give mixed reactions to Anuj's CONFESSION on supporting Maya over Anupama