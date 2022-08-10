WHAT! This was Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin co-stars Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh's LAST Instagram reel that they made together

MUMBAI : Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin gained popularity among the fans in no time.

The viewers have loved the show so much till now that it was always on either the number one or two spot.

The TRP of the show never dropped, all thanks to the interesting storyline and exciting twists and turns.

Fans have loved the solid performance of the actors Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh.

Not just the lead actors but also the show's supporting star cast has impressed everyone with their fine performances.

These days there are several reports about the show's leading actresses not getting along well with each other.

Several reports claimed that Aishwarya and Ayesha share cold vibes and have also unfollowed each other on social media. This raised several eyebrows.

While Neil and Ayesha still follow each other and this is what fans have observed so far.

In the initial days of the show, Ayesha and Aishwarya used to get along really well and also post many BTS pictures, reels and some fun pictures from the set.

However, for a very long time, Ayesha and Aishwarya stopped posting pictures and reels with each other.

In fact, Aishwarya and Ayesha's last reel was in the year 2021 June.

However, Adish Vaidya who played Mohit's character at that time is also present in the reel.

Take a look:



If you go through Aishwarya and Ayesha's accounts, they haven't posted anything together for a long time.

Apart from this, there is one more video of Ayesha and Aishwarya sharing the screen but they aren't alone as the entire cast is present.

Take a look:



In the above reel, we can see Neil, Aishwarya and Ayesha sitting right next to each other.

While the viewers were loving their on-screen camaraderie, it seems that wasn't the same off-screen.

Now that Aishwarya is no more a part of the show and soon, Ayesha and Neil will also be exiting, we won't probably see them together anymore.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

