What! When Bahrti Singh said, “Yeh Kitni Bholi Hai”, on Jasmin Bhasin not winning Bigg Boss 14

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh is the queen of comedy who has a huge fan following all over the country. Jasmin Bhasin who is one of the most loved TV personalities is close to the comedian. Jasmin who gained immense popularity after her stint in Bigg Boss 14 has visited Bharti several times at her house and even praised her cooking skills.

On one of her Youtube videos, Bharti captures Jasmin paying a surprise visit to her house. Bharti now opened up why Jasmin did not win the Bigg Boss trophy. In her vlog she said, “Jasmin kitni achii hai, pura 15-20 min ya addha ghanta isne mere ghar ke bahar wait kiya kyunki isne wada kiya tha main milne aaungi aur main Lokhandwala chali gayi.”

Jasmin replied to this saying, “Koi 15-20 min wait for nhi kiya exactly 8 min wait kiya hai (I didn't wait for 15-20 mins, I only had to wait for 8 minutes.)”

Bharti further added, “Kitni bholi hai yeh, issiliye Bigg Boss jeeti nahi tu final (She is so innocent, that’s why she didn't win Bigg Boss.)” For the unversed, Jasmin and Bharti got close on the sets of reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

