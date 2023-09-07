What! When Shehnaaz Gill spoke about how she has lost confidence in love as she has always been the one dumped or cheated on; “dafa ho jao, bhaad mein jao”

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television. The singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she emerged as the third runner-up, while her close friend Sidharth Shukla was the winner. Recently she made her Hindi film debut with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Shehnaaz has a huge fan following who are always eager to know what she is up to. Her chemistry with the late Sidharth Shukla was adored by fans after they met on Bigg Boss. In an interview with a news portal, Shehnaaz spoke about how she has been unlucky in love and always been left heartbroken. She said, “Dhoka maine aaj tak kissi ko nahi diya, to be frank (I’ve never betrayed anybody), but sabne mujhe diya hai. Jo bhi gaya hai, mujhe chhod ke gaya hai (But I’ve been betrayed, I’ve always been the one to be dumped). Kyunki jab insaan ka pata chal jaata hai ke do jagah ya teen jagah… Phir insaan peeche hatt hi jaata hai”

She further said, “Dhoka deke chale jao… Mera lekin yeh hai ab, aao aur jao, dafa ho jao, bhaad mein jao.”

Shehnaaz was reportedly in a relationship with the late Sidharth Shukla before he tragically passed away, but neither of them ever confirmed their relationship.

