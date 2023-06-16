What? Will Abrar and Sargun exit the show after Nayantara and Samrat go through this major twist? Here's why fans think so!

Meanwhile, fans have celebrated with the cast and are simply in awe of Abrar and Sargun and the way they have only taken the show forward.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/16/2023 - 18:00
YHC

MUMBAI : StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi to bits. 

The show has had a steady run and the audience love the chemistry of their dearest RuSha and now Nayan and Samrat as the show recently took a generational leap and Abrar and Sargun now play the lead characters as Nayantara and Samrat. The show took another major leap recently. 

ALSO READ: Yeh Hai Chahatein: Exclusive! Samrat gets lost in the moment, tries to kiss Nayan

Meanwhile, fans have celebrated with the cast and are simply in awe of Abrar and Sargun and the way they have only taken the show forward.

As per reports, Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi will bid adieu to the show soon. 

The current track in the show focuses on Kashvi and Arjun’s wedding and not just that Nayantara and Samrat also might be married and that might be the end of RuSha, on the show and they might leave the show after that.

Fans are speculating that, because of Sargun’s post, take a look:


On the show we saw that, Samrat too starts crying as he can see his daughter right in front of him and yet he can't help her.

Just then, Nayan comes there and sees a broken Samrat. Nayan goes and supports Samrat while he blames himself for everything.

As Samrat gets support from Nayan, he gets lost in the moment and tries to kiss Nayan. However, Nayan realizes the reality and moves away, saying that now she is the Bahu of this house.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: BARC Ratings : Yeh Hai Chahatein and Imlie sees a huge jump in TRPs and enters top 5, Kundali Bhagya enters top ten; TMD and India’s Best Dancer see a huge drop in ratings; Anupamaa tops the list, followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, YHC and Imlie

Yeh Hai Chahtein Pravisht Mishra Shagun Sharma Sargun Kaur Luthra Abrar Qazi StarPlus Preesha Rudra Yeh Hai Mohabbatein TV SPOILER TellyChakkar Nayantara Revati Samrat YHC leap Shireen Mirza
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/16/2023 - 18:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Junooniyat: Drama Alert! While Jordan tortures Ellahi, A new girl enters Jahaan’s life!
MUMBAI :Colors' show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt is a musical...
What? Will Abrar and Sargun exit the show after Nayantara and Samrat go through this major twist? Here's why fans think so!
MUMBAI : StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar...
Hilarious! These memes on Prabhas starrer Adipurush will make you laugh out loud
MUMBAI : Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush was one of the most awaited films of the year. After...
Wow! Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar paid homage to the OG Ram and Priya in this hilarious way, find out how
MUMBAI : Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. The gripping storyline and fantastic...
Funny! Kareena Kapoor Khan and the mystery behind her mug; netizens say, “Pata nahi ye log ghar mein chai ya phir coffee kyun nahi pite”
MUMBAI : Kareena Kapoor Khan loved getting papped, and paparazzi also love her. She gets clicked by the paps mostly...
Wow! Shehnaaz Gill Shares stunning glimpses of her Italian vacation, take a look
MUMBAI :Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television. The singer-turned-actress has a massive fan...
Recent Stories
Adipurush
Hilarious! These memes on Prabhas starrer Adipurush will make you laugh out loud
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ram and Priya in this hilarious way
Wow! Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar paid homage to the OG Ram and Priya in this hilarious way, find out how
Shehnaaz Gill
Wow! Shehnaaz Gill Shares stunning glimpses of her Italian vacation, take a look
Jay Bhanushali
From Jay Bhanushali to Tina Dutta, TV celebs shower love on Sony SAB’s new show Vanshaj
Anupama and Anuj
Must-Read! Fans are aching to see Anupama and Anuj reunite after hints, us the trend 'MaAn together Forever'! Check out the best reactions here!
Neil Sharma
EXCLUSIVE! 'Na Umra Seema Ho' child actor Neil Sharma roped in for Nazara TV's 'Dharmputra Nandini'
Meet
“I bid farewell to a show that has been my home for nearly two years”, mentioned Shagun Pandey as he shot his last scene for the long-run show- Meet