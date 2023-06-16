What? Will Abrar and Sargun exit the show after Nayantara and Samrat go through this major twist? Here's why fans think so!

MUMBAI : StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi to bits.

The show has had a steady run and the audience love the chemistry of their dearest RuSha and now Nayan and Samrat as the show recently took a generational leap and Abrar and Sargun now play the lead characters as Nayantara and Samrat. The show took another major leap recently.

Meanwhile, fans have celebrated with the cast and are simply in awe of Abrar and Sargun and the way they have only taken the show forward.

As per reports, Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi will bid adieu to the show soon.

The current track in the show focuses on Kashvi and Arjun’s wedding and not just that Nayantara and Samrat also might be married and that might be the end of RuSha, on the show and they might leave the show after that.

On the show we saw that, Samrat too starts crying as he can see his daughter right in front of him and yet he can't help her.

Just then, Nayan comes there and sees a broken Samrat. Nayan goes and supports Samrat while he blames himself for everything.

As Samrat gets support from Nayan, he gets lost in the moment and tries to kiss Nayan. However, Nayan realizes the reality and moves away, saying that now she is the Bahu of this house.

