What's going on? Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Shivam Khajuria's audition video proves that he is one talented actor

While Shivam looks quite promising and the viewers can't wait to see how his journey unfolds in the show, we came across an old audition video of him where he is brilliantly performing the scene.
MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular and long-running drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set for it's fourth generation leap. 

The viewers will see the story of the show going forward for 20 years now. 

Samridhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami will be playing the lead roles of Abhira and Armaan in the show. 

Apart from that, the makers have roped in some of the finest actors from the television industry to essay pivotal roles. 

One of them is Shivam Khajuria who will be seen playing the parallel lead in the show. 

Well, Shivam is one popular face in the industry.

He has previously done shows like Mann Sundar, and Molkki. 

This is a very big opportunity for Shivam as he would get to prove himself as an actor in such a great show once again. 

While Shivam looks quite promising and the viewers can't wait to see how his journey unfolds in the show, we came across an old audition video of him where he is brilliantly performing the scene. 

Take a look:

This video definitely proves that Shivam always had a potential to become an actor. 

Well, it would be interesting to see how Shivam manages to impress the viewers with his performance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. 

How excited are you to see him in the show? What do you think about Shivam's video? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

