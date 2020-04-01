When Akanksha Puri denied dating Bigg Boss 12 contestant Rohit Suchanti

MUMBAI: Akanksha Puri grabbed the headlines for her ongoing war of words between Paras and her.

The actress has come out in public and as revealed a lot of details of her relationship.

When Paras was locked inside the Bigg Boss house, Akanksha had supported him and had spoken about how the relationship was affected because of his closeness to Mahira.

True fans of Paras have slammed Akanksha for blaming him for everything, and also revealed how she has some connection with one of the male contestants of Bigg Boss.

There was a time when the actress was rumoured to be in a relationship with Bigg Boss 12 contestant Rohit.

Apparently, the actress was dating the actor two years ago, in 2018, but they denied being in love.

Fans have shared a throwback article and said how Akanksha also tried to use Rohit’s name for attention and now she is behind Paras even though the relationship is over.

The fans have also commented that all the interviews that she has given were for publicity, and Paras is right about her, and no matter what they will stand by him.