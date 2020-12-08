When Dev Joshi had a DOUBT about his EXIT from Sony SAB’s Baalveer Returns

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

The channel held a special Zoom meeting with the actors and the press wherein it was revealed that the show would tweak its approach. So far, the show focused on elaborated tracks, but now, it will showcase stories on a weekly basis.

When asked about the previous track wherein Baalveer dies, Dev Joshi shared his reaction. He said, “When I first heard the track, for a moment I was confused whether the makers are planning for my exit from the show. However, later, they clarified saying that Baalveer will die but will remain in the show as a soul for a few days before coming back to life”.

