When Himanshi challenged Asim

MUMBAI: The thirteenth season of the popular and controversial reality TV series, Bigg Boss, has finally come to an end by announcing Sidharth Shukla as the winner and Asim Riaz as the first runner-up.

Apart from fights, tasks and fun elements, another thing that grabbed everyone’s attention was Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s adorable chemistry.

Post Bigg Boss 13 also, Asim and Himanshi’s love story has become the talk of the town.

While many are supporting the couple, there has also been a section of fans that aren’t in favour of Himanshi and have called it a fake love story.

It was also being believed that Asim Riaz’s brother Umar and father is against Himanshi; however, those rumours were squashed, soon after Himanshi recently partied with his family.

The two were recently seen in a music video and the viewership has broken records.

Now, we came across a video where Himanshi is telling Asim that she is bored of this lockdown and she feels like there are in the Bigg Boss house.



The Punjabi singer challenges Asim to play poker and he accepts it. Post that Asim tells everyone that they need not be away from their loved ones and can keep themselves occupied by playing poker.

Well, seems like Asim and Himanshi cracked a way to spend the quarantine time.

There is no doubt that Asim and Himanshi make a wonderful pair and the fans love to see them together.

