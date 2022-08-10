This is when Karan Kundrra proposed to Tejasswi Prakash on Bigg Boss 15

MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of the show where Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show and Tejasswi was declared as the winner of the show.

The fans loved their chemistry and have given them a cute hashtag name - #TejRan - and they love the chemistry they share.

After the show, the fans are still showering a lot of love and support on them and they call them an iconic real-life couple.

These days, both Karan and Tejasswi are being papped by the media wherever they go and are again in a lot of news.

One year ago today was the day when Tejasswi Prakash lifted the trophy and was announced as the winner of the show.

On this day, let us remind you of the day when Karan confessed that he had feelings for Tejasswi and vice–versa.

It was in one of the episodes where the two had a fight, and Tejasswi broke down and Rashami was also yelling at her. It was almost that time that Karan said what he felt for Tejasswi.

In short, neither of them had said ‘I love you’ to each other on the show. It was just a gradual thing that began on the show and became a series, and the fans could see the love. Once they were out of the show, they confessed that they are in a relationship and would get married someday.

Well, there is no doubt that today they are an iconic couple on television and the fans love watching them together.

On the work front, Tejasswi is seen as the lead in Naagin 6 and Karan will be seen in his upcoming new show Ishq Mein Ghayal.

