When Karan Kundrra's mother openly disapproved his ex-girlfriends before Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra rose to immense fame with his portrayal as Arjun in Kitani Mohabbat Hai. But years later, it was his romance with co-star Kritika Kamra that fans couldn’t get over. He then went on to date Anusha Dandekar for several years, but that relationship hit rock bottom, too. Throwback to when his mother disapproved of all his girlfriends before Tejasswi Prakash!

While fans were heartbroken about his split with Kritika Kamra, Anusha Dandekar stirred a massive controversy after their breakup. After remaining tight-lipped for quite some time, the VJ-host indirectly accused him of infidelity. He, however, chose to remain silent instead of reacting to the allegations and washing dirty laundry in public.

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan in 2022, Karan Kundrra’s mom made a special appearance and went all praises for their to-be-bahu Tejasswi Prakash. She publicly approved of their relationship and described Teja as a very nice and sweet girl.

Eyebrows were raised when the host asked Karan Kundrra’s mom if she approved of his ex-girlfriends. To this, she responded, “No, no, no, not a single one. This is the first one.” The Bigg Boss 15 contestant was worried that her remarks would stir controversy and adorably shooed her away.

During the conversation, Mumma Kundrra also praised Tejasswi Prakash and added, “We like it. It’s time he found somebody steady and strong who can control him.” This quickly turned into a fun banter as Karan responded, “Basically, jo mere papa ke saath hua hai, yeh chahti hai mere saath bhi ho (whatever my father is going through, she wants the same for me).”

Well, Karan, Teja, and their parents make one big happy family! They’re often seen going out on dinners. Last year, there were also reports that the couple had secretly done a “roka” ceremony. However, there remained no official confirmation of the same.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are currently at the peak of success. While the actor last hosted Temptation Island: Pyaar Ki Pariksha along with Mouni Roy, his ladylove made a special appearance during a couple special episode.

Credits - Koimoi