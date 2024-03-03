When Karan Kundrra's mother openly disapproved his ex-girlfriends before Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra rose to immense fame with his portrayal as Arjun in Kitani Mohabbat Hai. But years later, it was his romance with co-star Kritika Kamra that fans couldn’t get over. He then went on to date Anusha Dandekar for several years, but that relationship hit rock bottom, too.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/03/2024 - 12:00
Karan Kundrra

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra rose to immense fame with his portrayal as Arjun in Kitani Mohabbat Hai. But years later, it was his romance with co-star Kritika Kamra that fans couldn’t get over. He then went on to date Anusha Dandekar for several years, but that relationship hit rock bottom, too. Throwback to when his mother disapproved of all his girlfriends before Tejasswi Prakash! 

Also read - Tera Kya Hoga Lovely: Karan Kundrra’s new film creates excitement among the fans; say ‘Indeed the best surprise…’

While fans were heartbroken about his split with Kritika Kamra, Anusha Dandekar stirred a massive controversy after their breakup. After remaining tight-lipped for quite some time, the VJ-host indirectly accused him of infidelity. He, however, chose to remain silent instead of reacting to the allegations and washing dirty laundry in public.

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan in 2022, Karan Kundrra’s mom made a special appearance and went all praises for their to-be-bahu Tejasswi Prakash. She publicly approved of their relationship and described Teja as a very nice and sweet girl.

Eyebrows were raised when the host asked Karan Kundrra’s mom if she approved of his ex-girlfriends. To this, she responded, “No, no, no, not a single one. This is the first one.” The Bigg Boss 15 contestant was worried that her remarks would stir controversy and adorably shooed her away.

During the conversation, Mumma Kundrra also praised Tejasswi Prakash and added, “We like it. It’s time he found somebody steady and strong who can control him.” This quickly turned into a fun banter as Karan responded, “Basically, jo mere papa ke saath hua hai, yeh chahti hai mere saath bhi ho (whatever my father is going through, she wants the same for me).”

Well, Karan, Teja, and their parents make one big happy family! They’re often seen going out on dinners. Last year, there were also reports that the couple had secretly done a “roka” ceremony. However, there remained no official confirmation of the same.

Also read - Kya Baat Hai! Check out the shocking transformation of Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are currently at the peak of success. While the actor last hosted Temptation Island: Pyaar Ki Pariksha along with Mouni Roy, his ladylove made a special appearance during a couple special episode.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Koimoi

Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash Television Bollywood OTT digital Bigg Boss Naagin TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/03/2024 - 12:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yami Gautam talks about managing pregnancy during Article 370 shoot
MUMBAI: Actor Yami Gautam recently spoke about the challenges she faced while managing her pregnancy alongside filming...
Shah Rukh Khan's first earning at Pankaj Udhas' concert
MUMBAI: As the legendary ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas is remembered following his passing at the age of 72, an old tale...
Arjun Rampal says Om Shanti Om was a turning point
MUMBAI: Arjun Rampal, known for his diverse roles in Bollywood, reminisces about the movies that significantly impacted...
Arjun Kapoor's unique audition won him his debut movie
MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor, now a prominent figure in Bollywood, had an unconventional entry into the industry. Before...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Manish wishes Ruhi to move on, latter waits for Armaan
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
A-List stars to grace Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies premiere
MUMBAI: The much-anticipated release of Laapataa Ladies, helmed by Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan, has generated significant...
Recent Stories
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam talks about managing pregnancy during Article 370 shoot
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Adnan
Pracchand Ashok actor Adnan Khan reveals how he overcame his fear of heights during the show’s action sequence
JHALAK DIKHHLA JAA SEASON 11
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Congratulations! Manisha Rani creates history as she becomes the first wild card contestant to win the show
Rashmika Mandanna
Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna shares exciting update, Teases 'Lot more masala' in store
Mishkat Varma
Mishkat Varma opens up about the success of his on-screen chemistry with Sumbul Touqeer; Says ‘The reason we have really good chemistry’
DEVOLEENA BHATTACHARJEE
Know more about Devoleena Bhattacharjee's friend Amarnath Ghosh, who was killed in the US
SURBHI CHANDNA
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma dance at their Haldi ceremony along with Shrenu Parikh and others