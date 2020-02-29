When Karan Patel gave a tribute to his idol Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Karan Patel is one of the most successful stars on television, and the actor has a massive fan following. He ruled the television screens these days with his performance as Raman in Ye Hai Mohabbatein.

Every actor has his favourite actor and looks up to a certain personality. Karan has always been vocal about his love and admiration for the superstar of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan.

He considers SRK his inspiration and his guru. His only dream is that some day, he works with the King of Bollywood in a movie. The actor has been quite vocal about his feelings for King Khan.

Karan these days is seen as a contestant on the showKhatro Ke Khiladi, and his facing his fears.

Now during the show Rohit Shetty asked Karan that he heard that he is a big fan of SRK to which the actor said that he is not a fan but he worships him, and idolises him.

And then Karan dances to the tunes of SRK and does his signature step, and impresses the contestants and the director.

He is also seen dancing with television actress Amruta Khanvilkar on the song Chaiya Chaiya which is considered to be Shah Rukh Khan’s most successful song of his career.

Check out the post below: