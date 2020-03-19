News

When Karan Patel recreated an SRK moment from Mohabaatein

19 Mar 2020 06:58 PM

MUMBAI: Karan Patel is one of the most successful stars on television, and the actor has a massive fan following. He ruled the television screens these days with his performance as Raman in Ye Hai Mohabbatein.

Every actor has his favourite actor and looks up to a certain personality. Karan has always been vocal about his love and admiration for the superstar of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan.

He considers SRK his inspiration and his guru. His only dream is that some day, he works with the King of Bollywood in a movie. The actor has been quite vocal about his feelings for King Khan. Karan these days is seen as a contestant on the show Khatro Ke Khiladi, and his facing his fears.

Now during the show, enacted a scene from SRK’s famous movie Mohabaateinand dedicated it to Tejasswi Prakash.

