When Karan Patel said having a friend like Rohit Reddy is like a punishment; watch

MUMBAI: Karan Patel and Rohit Reddy are best friends. The duo shares a great bond of friendship and their posts on social media are proof.

Time and again Karan has been very vocal of the fact that how close he is with Rohit and Anita, and he does share a very close bond with them.

Now we came across a video where during Anita and Rohit’s Nach Baliye time, Karan had come with the team of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and surprised the couple and also got them remarried in a way.

And in the video, Karan is seen telling superstar Sanjay Dutt that sometimes having a friend like Rohit is a punishment as all the wives will tell their husbands to be like him since he is the first person who wants to get married again.

Well, there is no doubt that Anita and Rohit make a fabulous pair and is loved by their fans who shower a lot of love on them.

And kudos to the friendship of Karan, Anita and Rohit!

Check out the post below: