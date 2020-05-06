When late Danish Zehen's ANSWER impressed Vikas Gupta and the audience

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is making sure that our readers and audience are entertained while we face this challenging period of being on a lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus. We’re trying hard to provide our readers with interesting articles and fun facts about actors and the showbiz industry.

Danish Zehen the popular YouTuber lost his life in a road accident. He was a part of MTV Ace of Space and made his presence felt in the show with his stellar personality.

Danish has left a lasting impression on the audience and the mastermind Vikas Gupta. His one-liners and comebacks were quite sassy.

In MTV Ace of Space season 1, Danish, Shehzad and Pratik were asked about their popularity and hotness. The question was, “Who amongst the three according to them is the hottest?”. While Pratiek and Shehzad claimed themselves to be more hot, Danish said, “Mumbai se hu, khud ki badayi apne muh se nahi kar sakta”. (I’m from Mumbai, can’t brag about myself).

Have a look at the video:

Danish’s reply left Vikas Guta super impressed and surely his answer did win many hearts of the audience.

