This is when Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will begin to shoot with Shah Rukh Khan for her debut movie Dunki

Priyanka is out of Bigg Boss and she is the second runner – up of the show. But though she didn’t win the show she is flooded with offers. The actress has got an offer to work with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki and soon she will be beginning the shoot.
MUMBAI:Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular actress on television who rose to fame with her performance as Tejo in the show ‘Udaariyaan’.

The actress became a household name and has built a massive fan following who bestows her with a lot of love and support.

Recently, she quit the serial as the show took a leap, and the fans missed her on television.

Currently, she has been grabbing headlines for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss, where she was a strong contestant of the show and one of the potential winners of the show.

She was the only contestant to play the game solo and who is being seen in the show. She has reached this far in the show by herself, and post Ankit’s exit she has been targeted by all the housemates.

As we had reported earlier, this season was doing exceptionally well and had received good TRP ratings; it is among the top 10 shows on television.

Now the show has finally come to an end, and MC Stan has emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Priyanka came in the third position.

Tellychakkar were the first one’s to report about Priyanka being a part of Shah Ruk Khan’s Dunki where she would be having a significant role and her name was suggested by Salman Khan.

As per sources, the actress is all set to shoot for the movie from April or May and she is very excited to begin this journey.

Priyanka is not all disheartened that she lost the game as she not only got a movie with Shah Rukh Khan but soon she will be doing a movie with Salman Khan too and what a big jump it is for her career  as she would be marking her entry with the Khans in the industry.

Well, on Bigg Boss 16 a couple of times Salman Khan has said that she is a great actress and he would love to work with her in the upcoming days.

Are you excited to see  Priyanka with Salman and Shah Rukh Khan ?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

