When Radhika Madan got injured from hanging between two poles and did a retake

Actres Radhika Madan, who is gearing up for her streaming series 'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo', shared an incident from the sets of the show when she had to slide from second floor to the ground floor during a scene. However, things didn't go as planned and it led to Radhika hanging between two poles after being launched off a conveyor belt.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/07/2023 - 08:45
Radhika Madan

MUMBAI:  Actres Radhika Madan, who is gearing up for her streaming series 'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo', shared an incident from the sets of the show when she had to slide from second floor to the ground floor during a scene. However, things didn't go as planned and it led to Radhika hanging between two poles after being launched off a conveyor belt.

The actress said: "For one of the action scenes, there was this conveyor belt from the second floor to the ground floor, and I had to slide from this second floor to the ground floor. I was really fired up and super excited to shoot this scene because I really like doing action scenes. In fact, all the action scenes in Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo that are there, I have done it myself, I really don't like using stunt doubles. So for this particular scene, I started the sequence and mid-way through it, I realised that my shoe or my heel had gotten stuck to the side and I flew and bounced off the belt."

She further mentioned: "While I had all the necessary protection with a harness, the thrust of the push wasn't regulated and hence threw me off the ground so I was left hanging between two poles after a great launch from the conveyor belt. There was pin drop silence on the set after this happened because everyone got really concerned in case I had hurt myself and I did get an injury mark on my leg. After they got me off, my concern was did we at least get the shot, and I turned to Homi and asked him if he needed one more and he just looked at me and asked me to give one more take to this and there I was, doing this all over again, this time, successfully."

Produced by Maddock Films, the series is directed by Homi Adajania and also stars Dimple Kapadia, Angira Dhar and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles along with Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, Deepak Dobriyal and Monica Dogra.

'Saas Bahu aur Flamingo' will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from May 5.

SOURCE : IANS

Radhika Madan Saas Bahu aur Flamingo Maddock Films Homi Adajania Dimple Kapadia Angira Dhar Isha Talwar Ashish Verma Varun Mitra Udit Arora Deepak Dobriyal and Monica Dogra TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/07/2023 - 08:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
"There are so many aspects to it except the good things which I feel we don't discuss normally"- Ishita Dutta on learning new things in a new phase of her life
MUMBAI :Women are always juggling their multiple roles. Many think that post conceiving a child women should prioritise...
Agnisakshi: Laughter Riot! Satvik irritated as Jeevika stops him from going to work, Satvik realizes his mistake
MUMBAI: Agnisakshi... Ek Samjhauta is a new show from Colors and traces the life of a couple whose marriage has an...
Seven months of trial and error went behind '70s look for 'IB 71'
MUMBAI :  National Award-winning filmmaker Sankalp Reddy shared that it was a seven-month phase of trial and error to...
Pandya Store: Unfortunate! Dhara reaches the temple to stop the wedding, but it’s too late
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Anil Kapoor reveals how his iconic 'jhakaas' got a life of its own
MUMBAI :   It has been over three decades to Anil Kapoor's iconic dialogue 'jhakaas' as his film 'Yudh' has clocked 38...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Bhavani humiliates Amba, Satya fumes in anger
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Sankalp Reddy
Seven months of trial and error went behind '70s look for 'IB 71'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ishita Dutta
"There are so many aspects to it except the good things which I feel we don't discuss normally"- Ishita Dutta on learning new things in a new phase of her life
Sushmita Sen
To portray Gauri Sawant, Sushmita Sen learnt every dialogue by heart
Billie Lourd
Star Wars: Billie Lourd keeps mom Carrie Fisher's siblings out of Walk of Fame event
Apoorva Arora
Actor Apoorva Arora opens up on her watching her favourite cricketers live!"
Shaheer Sheikh
Interesting! Did you know that Shaheer Sheikh started his acting journey with THESE popular actors?
Sudhanshu Pandey
EXCLUSIVE! Anupamaa fame Sudhanshu Pandey's love story with wife Mona Pandey is quite filmy in every way; here's how the actor described it