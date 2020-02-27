When Shivangi Joshi and Reem Shaikh partied together...

MUMBAI: Shivangi and Reem are two actress who are rulling their television screens with their performance as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Khelatha Hai and as Kalyani in Tujhse Hai Raabta.

The two have a massive fan following are applauded for their roles. There a lot of fan clubs in the names if the actress.

Now we came across a video of the two partying, and the two are seen dancing on the song yaa pia song, and having a good time, in the video Reem is telling Shivangi to follow her steps, and the actress does it.

The are also joined by Shivangi’s on screen grandmom, Lata Sabarwal, and three seems to having good fun with each other.

The video will make all Reem and Shivangi fans happy, there is no doubt that the two actress is number one when it comes to television, and their serial are also doing exceptionally well.

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kheltha Hai the track is focusing on Kartik and Naira trying to get justice for Trisha on the other hand, the Kalyani is trying to sort of issues with her and Malhar.

Check out the video below :