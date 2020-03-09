When Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry made Jennifer Winget feel special

MUMBAI: Yesterday (March 8, 2020) was International Women's Day. Everyone was busy honouring the women in their lives, who have been instrumental in making them a better person.

Speaking of this, Beyhadh 2 co-stars Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry had a unique way of making their beloved co-actor Jennifer Winget feel loved on this day. The trio shared an inspiring message to their fans with an adorable video from the sets of the show.

Shivin took to his Instagram account to give us a glimpse of their Women's Day celebration, and it took the fans by storm. In the clip, Ashish and Shivin are seen showing what 'Girl Power' means in the real sense. The video begins with the two male actors asking, 'Do you want to see what girl power means?' Later the frame shifts to Jenny who comes along a weird but funny laugh. The trio enjoys the small moment and wished every female out there a very Happy Women's Day.

Take a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla