When Siddarth Shukla and John Abraham competed with each other

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla is an Indian Television actor, best known for playing the role of Shivraj Shekhar in the popular television serial “Balika Vadhu” on Colors. He is also very famous because of his stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 13.

Siddharth Shukla was one of the most popular and loved contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Since day one the actor has left his mark in the show, though he is known for the wrong reasons.

Though the actor was always in the radar of Salman Khan he still emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13.

Now as we all know, in spite of all this, the actor has a massive fan following and his fans keep running the hashtags online.

Siddarth Shukla was a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and in one of the episodes John Abraham had graced the show. He had come to promote his movies.

In the video, Manish Paul and Kapil Sharma who was the host of the show decided to check whose biceps is more John or Siddharth it was like a competition between them.

When Manish measured John’s biceps it was 17 inch whereas Siddarth was 16.5 inches. Well, that was a close call but John won this.

Post that John also says how important is to be fit, and he tells Karan to also work out and he quite impressed to see him fit.

Karan says that he is stretching these days to be fit and this leaves everyone in splits and they can’t stop their laughter.

Well, on the work front Siddarth was seen in a music video with Shehnaaz which created history when it came to the viewership.

