When Sidharth Shukla COPIED Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla has been in the industry since a long time now. The actor was a part of many shows like Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak and others. He also participated in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhlaja. The actor always enjoyed female attention; however, winning Bigg Boss 13 has given his female fan-following an instant boost.

Well, TellyChakkar.com came across a video of Sidharth from Dil Se Dil Tak days wherein he can be spotted saying Ranbir Kapoor’s dialogues from Rockstar. His onscreen sister from the show Gouri Agarwal was also a part of the video.

Have a look at the video:

For a matter of fact, Siddharth is not too much into using various social media platforms and apps. And mimicking or lio syncing to Bollywood dialogues is also not quite him. Looks like, the co actors must have really persuaded him to perform for the video.

