When Two Meets Meet, The energy generated is Electrifying; Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey rock this performance

MUMBAI : In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are the lead actors in the show. The audience adores their chemistry. Meet Hooda is facing a tough time now that Meet Ahlawat is arrested and vows to free him.

Also read: Exclusive! Meet: Badlegi Duniya Reet: Barfi Devi’s big move against Meet Ahlawat; Meet Hooda fails to help

Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet has a gripping plot and managed to create a space for itself in the hearts of the audience. The audience eagerly awaits every episode.

However, we are of the understanding that the episodes of the show are not the only thing that interests our audience and they love to know what goes on off-camera on the show and what these Stars do when they aren’t shooting!

Similarly, recently, Shagun Pandey and Ashi Singh got together for an electrifying level of a video, and their energy is unmatchable!

Check it out!

Shagun has been rocking as Meet Ahlawat and the masses have loved his character. However, what we like even more is the genuineness of the actor and we can see his masti in the above video.

Ashi Singh has been ruling the screens with her stint as Meet Hooda and her cuteness can’t be missed while danced her heart out here!

Cirkus will soon be out this week and this song from the movie has got the country moving like never before! How could our favorite TV stars not be entangled in its charms!

We really loved their steps and could feel the current coursing through our veins too just by seeing them! What did you think of this rocking pair?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on the show, we see that Meet Ahlawat is arrested and the family and Meet Hooda are desperate to free him and discuss getting him the best lawyer. Meet goes to her room and imagines Meet Ahlawat to be there with her and they share a few content moments before Meet has to face reality.

Also read: Shagun Pandey is a surprise package with his latest performance in Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, check out what his fans have to say

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates on what goes on BTS on your favorite shows